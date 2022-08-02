A Canadian Forces Snowbird pilot crashed while taking off from the airport in Fort St. John shortly after 12 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022 CTV News reported.
According to media reports, the pilot, who was the sole occupant of the CT-114 Tutor plane, was not injured in what was described as “a hard landing,” while taking off from the airport.
Most of the aerial team was in Penticton for a show with the Skyhawks Parachute team scheduled for Wednesday at 6 p.m. The Snowbirds are also scheduled to compete in the Jennifer Casey Memorial Peach Bin Race at 12:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of Main Street. The race was renamed this year in memory of Casey, who died in a crash in May 2020.
Meanwhile, it’s unlikely the Keremeos Creek wildfire will impact Wednesday night's performance. Fire officials at a Tuesday press conference with the Regional District Okanagan Similkameen directed all questions about the aerial show to the City of Penticton.