A wee bit of Scotland came to Penticton over the holiday weekend.
The Penticton Scottish Festival and Highland Games drew large crowds to King’s Park, first for a free concert on Friday night and then for a full day of activities on Saturday.
“I spent the day wandering around looking for trouble spots and I couldn’t find any,” said festival vice-president Wayne McDougall. “All I could find were smiles all around, smiles from seniors, families, kids, everyone enjoying themselves.”
This year’s festival included 77 pipers and drummers, five pipe bands, 72 dancers and 11 heavy event competitors. The world champion Simon Fraser University band from the Lower Mainland was especially popular with the crowds.
Although attendance numbers remain unknown at this time, McDougall said they were “extremely busy” both days.
In total, there were 70 volunteers who helped out at the festival.
Tim Gladish was singled out with the Tom Mair Memorial Award for being the Spirit of the Games. Meanwhile, Emily McDonald received the highest honour of the festival as the Chieftan of the Day. McDonald is in charge of the dancing competitions for the festival.
“We began on Friday with a well-attended concert featuring a piper (Stuart Liddell) and drummer (Steven McWhirter) that went well. They were then judges the next day and had a great time,” said McDougall.
Although the Scottish Festival is only a two-day event, the executive maintains a presence throughout the year by making appearances at other festivals and hosting its own series of offseason events, most notably a Robbie Burns Supper. This past year a thank you night for first responders was held at the Cleland Theatre.