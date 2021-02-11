Work is already underway on a massive public engagement effort for the proposed Vinterra residential development on the northeast edge of Penticton.
Canadian Horizons wants to build 307 single-family homes on a 50-hectare swath of natural hillside it owns at 1050 Spiller Rd., immediately north of the Campbell Mountain Landfill and at the foot of the Naramata Bench.
The development site – about half of which would be preserved as natural areas – is already earmarked for growth in the Official Community Plan, which was updated in 2019, and in the Spiller Road/Reservoir Road Area Neighbourhood Concept Plan, which was adopted by council in 2014.
However, the land is zoned for country residential, meaning Canadian Horizons needs city council to rezone it for increased density. Minor OCP amendments are also required.
The zoning amendment bylaw is slated to be presented to council for first reading at its meeting this coming Tuesday, Feb. 16.
“Should council pass first reading, staff will follow up by designing a community engagement process that balances the need to effectively gather feedback from a wide range of voices and perspectives while concurrently hosting accessible engagement opportunities during the current pandemic,” JoAnne Kleb, the city’s engagement program manager, said in a press release.
“As we prepare and plan, the community is invited to begin to review all of the available reports and materials, discuss the proposal in a city forum and share their suggestions for a meaningful engagement process.”
Canadian Horizons estimates the project would create 1,000 jobs and $100 million in new investment over a 10-year buildout. Opponents have already formed the Society for the Preservation of the Naramata Bench to fight it.