It’s possible the public won’t ever know what mental disorder underlies a psychiatrist’s determination that Cameron Urquhart is not criminally responsible by reason of mental disorder for a violent attack earlier this year at the Village of Keremeos office.
Urquhart, 41, was hit with 14 criminal charges, including seven counts of assault, following the melee on Jan. 24 during which he damaged municipal property and attacked employees.
Following his arrest, Urquhart was sent to Forensic Psychiatric Hospital in Coquitlam for an NCRMD assessment to determine if he was fit to stand trial.
The so-called fitness report that resulted indeed found Urquhart was suffering from a mental disorder at the time of the attack. The report was entered into evidence at a hearing Monday in provincial court in Penticton at which the NCRMD finding was expected to be made official by virtue of both the Crown and defence supporting it.
However, proceedings lurched to a halt when defence counsel Michael Patterson applied for a publication ban on the findings contained in the fitness report
“The content of the report displays a wide history… of Mr. Urquhart’s mental health. The publication of that will not serve any public good – as a matter of fact, in my respectful submission, it will dissuade those who are currently suffering from mental health issues and perpetuate the stigma that is attached to mental health in our community,” said Patterson.
“There’s absolutely no assistance to the public in the public being aware of the issues involved in Mr. Urquhart’s mental health.”
Judge Meg Shaw adjourned the case to an as-yet unscheduled date to hear more fulsome submissions from Patterson.
A Herald reporter who was in attendance Monday expressed concern about the ban and was invited to file an application to speak against it at the upcoming hearing.
During the early stages of Monday’s session, Crown counsel Angela Linthorne read into the record the circumstances of the underlying incident.
According to witness accounts complied by the RCMP, Urquhart arrived at the village office just before 11 a.m. with a sledgehammer and a knife attached to a bandolier around his chest. His attire consisted of some hockey equipment – jock, neck guard, shoulder pads, shin pads – along with armoured shorts, gloves with hard plastic knuckles, and boots with metal cleats on them.
Once inside the office, he smashed various items, including safety glass at the front counter, demanded to see the mayor, then proceeded to chase out at least two customers and a handful of village staffers.
Once outside, he let the air out of the tires of a car in which two employees were trying to escape and could be heard in the background of a 911 call yelling: “I’m a teamster. It’s your government money. It’s paid to kill my friends and I. I don’t give a f**k. I’m sick of it.”
Other witnesses reported Urquhart, who also attacked several vehicles, said he had been appointed by his uncle and the UN to fire everyone at the village office.
At least two female employees were injured by Urquhart – including one he kicked repeatedly after knocking her to the ground outside – as was the first RCMP officer on scene, whom Urquhart punched in the face while the Mountie was still in his car.
Urquhart was eventually subdued after a struggle by a team of four RCMP officers. He’s been behind bars and at Forensic Psychiatric Hospital ever since.
Urquhart was flanked by two nurses Monday while appearing via videoconference from the hospital. He was dressed in a navy-blue T-shirt and spent long periods gazing at something off-screen.