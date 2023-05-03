Provincial transportation officials have approved the installation of a new signalized intersection on Highway 97 at Alberni Street as part of broader improvements to the North Gateway area, city council heard Tuesday.
But there’s no timeline yet for building the new intersection, which will replace what is now a pedestrian-activated crosswalk adjacent to the South Okanagan Events Centre, according to Anthony Haddad, the city’s general manager of community service.
Rather, it’s construction will be dictated by broader growth in the North Gateway area.
“This was a key component coming out of the planning process was to still allow for vehicle movement along the highway, but slow vehicles down, providing for opportunities for increased crossings of the highway and improved safety,” explained Haddad.
Coun. Isaac Gilbert expressed concern an extra light could plug up a main entry point to Penticton and turn the highway into a “street,” although he accepts the rationale for it.
A more imminent change, continued Haddad, is expected this summer when construction begins on the 300-unit Sokana condominium development on Riverside Drive.
A condition of the building permit requires the left-hand turn lane from Highway 97 onto Riverside Drive be closed, and that the left-hand turning lane onto nearby Westminster Avenue from Highway 97 be extended to accommodate additional traffic.
Other longer-term changes include realigning Burnaby Avenue so it ties into a new intersection with Westminster Avenue and Comox Street.
And earlier this year, the city closed a short stretch of Vernon Avenue off Westminster Avenue to accommodate construction of the Four Points by Sheraton. The new 105-room hotel is expected to open this summer.
The 300 condos at Sokana represent less than half of the 632 residential units currently approved for construction in the North Gateway, according to Haddad’s report, which notes another 57 units are already underway.
Approved by council last year, the North Gateway Redevelopment and Investment Strategy focuses on an area bounded roughly by Highway 97, Power Street and Riverside Drive, with Westminster Avenue cutting right through the heart of it.
The plan features 10 “big ideas,” including dividing the area into three districts with different purposes and establishing a new festival boulevard, which would weave from Riverside Plaza, south across Westminster Avenue, and through the grounds of the South Okanagan Events Centre to the roundabout on Power Street.
The plan also sets targets for up to 2,250 new units of housing, 30,000 square feet of commercial space and 350 new hotel rooms with the goal of making the area Penticton’s first 15-minute neighbourhood.