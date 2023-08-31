Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023
• International Overdose Awareness Day, official memorial bench dedication with Gord Portman and City of Penticton officials, Marina Way Park (beside the Prague Cafe), 9 a.m., all welcomed
• International Overdose Awareness Day, collaboration and education, Gyro Park in Penticton, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
• International Overdose Awareness Day presented by We Will Recover Society, 6359 Park Drive, east field in Oliver, 10 a.m.-9 p.m.
• Live music at Eliza featuring Jeff Piatelli, Naramata Inn, 3625 1 Street in Naramata, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
• Open lawn bowling, Penticton Lawn Bowling Club, $5 drop-in fee, sessions are Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday at 9 a.m. (for 9:30 a.m. playtime) and Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 6:30 p.m. (for 9:30 a.m. starttime)
• Art exhibition: The CATS Came Back… With Friends, from the collective minds of Bobi McMillan and Diana Skelhorne, The Lier House, presented by Penticton and District Community Arts Council
• Aidan Mayes, live at Orolo Restaurant and Cocktail Bar, 6:30-8:30 p.m., no cover
• Thirsty Thursday Trivia Night, The Barley Mill Brew Pub, 7-9 p.m.
• The Wildlife Festival, Penticton Trade and Convention Centre, first of three days
Friday, September 1
• Today is September 1, the first day of September and 244th day of 2023
• Wildlife Festival, Penticton Trade and Convention Centre, 1-6:30 p.m. (general admission), 7-9 p.m. (adults only), first of three days, meet a sloth, pet a porcupine, wrangle a wallaby, cuddle a constrictor
• First Friday Open Mic hosted by Daryl O’Neill, Legacy Den Creative Collective, 441 Main Street, 7:30 p.m., by donation
• Headway, The Hub on Martin, 9 p.m., $10 cover at the door, featuring a five-piece band playing rock, pop, country and disco
• Sunset concert with Mandy Cole, Origin Winery in Naramata, 1268 Riddle Road, $35 (kids are free), available from Eventbrite.ca
• Fish and chips, a Friday tradition in Penticton, Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., karaoke with Candie, 7:30 p.m.-close
• Friday night dinner, Fraternal Order of Eagles, 5-7 p.m., all proceeds to local charity
• Bingo, Oliver Senior Center, 1 p.m.
• Paul Laine and friends, The Barking Parrot patio, 5:30-7 p.m., ages 19 and over, pet friendly
• The Grist Mill and Gardens in Keremeos is open daily, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., kitchen open 11 a.m.-2 p.m. (except Tuesday)
• LocoLanding Adventure Park open all weekend, 10 a.m-10 p.m
• Coyote Cruises, float The Channel, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
• Kettle Valley Steam Railway scenic runs, Thursdays through Mondays, 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., for tickets: kettlevalleyrail.org
• SS Sicamous Museum open daily, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., $10 (ages 13-54), $8 (seniors), $5 (ages 6-13), kids 5 and under are free, special family rate available for $25
• Membership appreciation day, Penticton Seniors’ Drop-In Centre, open eight-ball tournament, 9 a.m., chair fit, noon
• Now playing at Landmark Cinemas (Sept. 1-7): “Equalizer 3,” (14A, 103 minutes); “Gran Turismo: Based on a True Story,” (PG, 135 minutes); 30th anniversary reissue of Jurassic Park (3D, PG, 127 minutes); Blue Beetle (PG, 127 minutes); Strays (14A, 93 minutes); Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem (PG, 99 minutes); Barbie (PG, 114 minutes); Oppenheimer (14A, 180 minutes); Mission Impossible: Dead-Reckoning Part One (PG, 163 minutes), for tickets: landmarkcinemas.com/showtimes/Penticton
• Now playing at the Oliver Theatre: Barbie (PG, 114 minutes) for showtimes visit: olivertheatre.ca
Saturday, Sept. 2
• Labour Day celebration, Gyro Park in Penticton, 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m. presented by South Okanagan Boundary Labour Council, free entertainment, booths, hotdogs, cake and a kids zone
• Wildlife Festival, Penticton Trade and Convention Centre, 11 a.m.-6 p.m., featuring three exhibitions: Diversity of Living Things, This is Africa, Journey to the Amazon, $21 (at the door), $17 in advance, plus tax and applicable service fees, visit: valleyfirsttix.ca
• Headway, The Hub on Martin, 9 p.m., $10 cover at the door, featuring a five-piece band playing rock, pop, country and disco
• Blue Moon Marquee, The Dream Café, 8 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., $35, for tickets: thedreamcafe.ca
• Osoyoos Desert Centre nature talk: Beast of the Okanagan, 11 a.m., free with admission, with Okanagan Regional coordinator of the BC Community Bat program Paula Rodriguez
• Introduction to Pickleball, Naramata pickleball courts, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., register by email at: larryfbratt@gmail.com
• Naramata Playschool Festival, Manitou Beach, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., a fundraiser featuring paddleboards, pony rides, lacrosse, karaoke, food, beverage garden, cotton candy, raffles
• Paul Laine and friends, The Barking Parrot patio, 5:30-7 p.m., ages 19 and over, pet friendly
• Penticton Farmers Market, 100 block of Main Street, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
• Penticton Downtown Community Market, 200 block of Main Street, Front Street, Backstreet Blvd., 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., featuring live music outside Tickleberrys
• Chair Dance, Penticton Seniors’ Drop-In Centre. 10 a.m., EZ line dance, 11 a.m.
• Steak Night, Penticton Elks Lodge, 5:30 p.m., tribute to Ausie Firefighters, music with Candi, 6:30 p.m., also: crib, 10 a.m., meat draw, 4 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 3
• Sausagefest, a dog walk for dachshund owners, Powell Beach in Summerland (off-leash area), 10 a.m., presented by Penticton Dachshund Lovers
• End of Summer Bash and Foam Party, Gyro Park, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., presented by Kiwanis Club of Penticton, carnival style games and activities, by donation with all proceeds to wildfire relief
• Final day: Wildlife Festival, Penticton Trade and Convention Centre, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., featuring Diversity of Living Things, This is Africa, Journey to the Amazon, $21 (at the door), $17 in advance, plus tax and applicable service fees, visit: valleyfirsttix.ca
• Blue Moon Marquee, The Dream Café, 8 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., $35, visit: thedreamcafe.ca
• Clanna Morna, Covert Farms Family Estate Winery, 1-4 p.m.
• Paul Laine and friends, The Barking Parrot patio, 5:30-7 p.m., ages 19 and over, pet friendly
• Dorian Goodwin, Cannery Brewing Co., 6-8 p.m.
• Mat Duffus performs pop/rock standards, Creperie Oolala (beside the SS Sicamous), 1-3 p.m.
• Dog races and meat draw, Penticton Elks Lodge, 2 p.m.
• Get Chico, The Hub on Martin, no cover charge
Monday, Sept. 4
• Labour Day (stat holiday)
• Canadian Football League Labour Day Classic: Toronto at Hamilton, 12:30 p.m., Edmonton at Calgary, 4 p.m. (PT)
• Penticton Arts Council Online Fall Auction Fundraiser begins, to participate: 32auctions.com/pdcacfall2023, auction closes Sept. 24
• Pub Dart League begins a new season, various pubs and service halls, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 5
• First day of school, motorists please watch for children
• Penticton Tune-Agers meet-and-greet for anyone interested in becoming a new member, Penticton United Church, 696 Main Street, 10-11 a.m.
• Hot Rockin’ Bingo, a fusion of bingo and great music, Match Eatery and Public House, 6:30 p.m.
• Pilates, Penticton Seniors’ Drop-In Centre, 11:15 a.m., Tuesday lunch, 11:15 a.m.-12:30 p.m., partner bridge, 1 p.m.
• Open Mic hosted by Will Schlackl, Highway 97 Brewing Co. 6-8 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 6
• Community market, District Wine Village in Oliver, 4-7 p.m.
• Naramata Community Market, Manitou Park, 4-7 p.m.
• Jack Semple, The Dream Café, 8 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., $40, for tickets: thedreamcafe.ca
• Open Mic Night with Aidan Mayes, Wine & Wing Wednesday, Slackwater Brewing Co., 7-10 p.m., all talent types and levels welcomed
• EZ line dance, Penticton Seniors’ Drop-In Centre, 10:15 a.m., crib, 1 p.m.
