Swimming is not recommended right now at Marina Way Beach in Penticton.
A water advisory was issued May 18 due to high bacterial counts, prompting the City of Penticton to put up signs an issue a public warning.
The bacteria in question is E. coli and its concentration in the water was found to be almost double the acceptable level. A second test conducted May 22 confirmed the earlier results.
“The possibility of illness increases with the bacteria level. Authorities do not believe anyone will become sick, but are still asking swimmers to take a number of precautions,” the local government said in a press release.
“Swimmers are asked to avoid swallowing lake water, to wash their hands before handling food and to not swim with an open cut or if ill. Under conditions where bacteria may be washed into the water from the shore, such as strong northern winds or if the lake level is high, authorities suggest not swimming.”