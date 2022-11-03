What’s believed to be just the second all-female municipal council in B.C. history got a vote of support this week from their colleagues in Penticton.
Mayor Julius Bloomfield and Coun. Amelia Boultbee made a whirlwind trip on Wednesday to attend the new Lytton council’s inaugural meeting.
It was the first time Lytton council met in person since a wildfire destroyed most of the village in June 2021.
“It was an opportunity to learn what can happen in a wildfire situation. We had a tour of the village and the devastation, along with some comments from the firefighters who were there and the people who were doing the cleanup and restorations,” said Bloomfield in an interview Thursday.
“It was also to show support for, I believe, the second all-female council elected in B.C. and just a goodwill gesture to a community that needs some help.”
Bloomfield said he put out an offer for all six members of his council to visit Lytton, but only Boultbee was available.
Lytton’s council is composed of a mayor and four councillors.
It’s the first all-female group in B.C. since 2011 in Slocan, according to Todd Pugh, executive director of CivicInfoBC, a non-profit organization that acts as a clearinghouse for information on local governments in the province.
Pugh was unable to say definitively how many all-female councils have been elected in the past because CivicInfoBC’s centralized election records only date back to 2005.