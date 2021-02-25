EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the first in a series of articles showcasing the students and programs available at Okanagan College’s Penticton campus.
Aleena Isobe is a Criminal Social Justice Diploma program student at Okanagan College’s Penticton campus.
Q: How did you end up at Okanagan College?
A: I had always planned to do a couple years of college before going to university so I had time to adjust to the differences between high school and post-secondary, so I chose a local college that had courses that interested me.
Q: How did you choose your program?
A: I’ve always been fascinated by the criminal justice system. There’s so many avenues to choose from once I’ve completed the Criminal and Social Justice Diploma program, from working in a correctional centre, to working as a youth advocate or continuing with further education like law school. This program has opened so many doors for me – I’ve made connections with people through my professors and made friendships that will continue even after graduation.
Q: What is your area of interest?
A: I’m interested in helping youth and other vulnerable populations.
Q: What do you like most about the program?
A: The people. I’ve had the opportunity to learn from highly regarded instructors and it’s been great to meet new friends, even though that’s been difficult with online courses.
Q: Favourite class experience?
A: So many! If I had to choose, probably the discussions in Introduction to Political Science in my first year. Dr. McMahon facilitated engaging and meaningful conversations that have opened my mindset to different political views and beliefs – and still continue to impact me now.
Q: Who gave you the best advice you ever received?
A: My friend always reminds me to “Dance it off.” I’ve found that dance works for a lot, everything from stress to sadness to anxiety. Movement always helps, especially if it’s silly.
Q: What advice do you have for new OC students?
A: Remember to take breaks and don’t be afraid to ask for help! There are so many wonderful resources available to students here, so take advantage of them!
Q: Where are you the happiest?
A: Sitting in the sunlight with a good book. I find it incredibly peaceful and calming, no matter what’s going on around me.
Q: What matters most to you right now?
A: My loved ones. Friends and family have been such a large part of my life and it’s been difficult to not have the ability to see them during the COVID-19 pandemic because there’s been so many changes in the past year.
Q: Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
A: I plan to be working with youth in some capacity, but above all else, I want to be content with what I’ve done in that time.
—-
The Criminal and Social Justice program provides students with an Arts-based criminal and social justice education. It is a two-year, four-semester program in which students will take a variety of criminal and social justice-related courses in Sociology, Psychology, Political Science and Criminology, as well as elective Arts courses of personal interest. Some fields of inquiry may include Indigenous studies, gender studies, race and ethnicity, globalization and poverty.
Learn more about the program: www.okanagan.bc.ca/diploma-in-criminal-and-social-justice
Okanagan College’s Penticton campus has an active and energetic learning community, and is the perfect place for students to discover life-long relationships and their path to success. University transfer courses in Arts and Science are available, meaning students can save money by starting their post-secondary education close to home and then transfer their studies to third-year of university. Programs are also available in Business Administration, Sustainable Construction Management Technology, Trades and Continuing Studies training. https://www.okanagan.bc.ca/campuses/Penticton-Campus