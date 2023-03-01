Disc golfers are wasting no time making a play for a new course near the Summerland Rodeo Grounds.
On behalf of local disc golfers, Brayden Asaph has unveiled a preliminary layout for an 18-hole course on the 76-acre site, future uses of which are currently up for debate.
“When the opportunity for multi-use public lands came up with the rodeo grounds, I immediately thought of disc golf,” said Asaph during a presentation Monday to Summerland council.
“To have an area that serves as a public attraction to promote a healthier lifestyle is, and should be, a consideration for every community – and disc golf definitely fits into that category.”
Asaph noted the sport only requires participants to supply their own disc, while most courses are free.
The game is played much like golf with discs replacing clubs and balls, and baskets replacing holes.
A typical 18-round hole sees players cover approximately five kilometres, according to Asaph, who also provided statistics that show surging use of two courses in Penticton.
Data from an app for disc golfers shows the number of rounds registered at the Marina View course rose from 30 in 2017 to 1,190 in 2022, and grew from 92 to 3,765 at the Three Blind Mice course over that same period.
And noting the current debate about the rodeo grounds site – and whether or not it’s suitable for other uses – Asaph said disc golfers are keen to work with other groups and relish their role as land stewards.
“Dogs and horse friendly parks share space all over North America and disc golf is a sport that has rules and boundaries that historically have been followed as the players want to have the space to play…. No one will be hitting horses or riders or mountain bikers,” he said.
Several members of council expressed support for the idea.
“There’s so many different uses that can be combined and no one’s really stepping on anybody else’s toes. It’s not an exclusive situation, other people can enjoy those trails just as much,” said Coun. Marty Van Alphen.
Asaph, who said he’s discussed as many as four potential sites for a new course with district staff, plans to be in attendance today, from 4:30-6:30 p.m., at an open house at the George Ryga Arts & Cultural Centre related to a pair of draft proposals for the rodeo grounds.
Two concepts for the facility off Bathville Road were presented to council last month by a consultant hired by the district to review use of the site and make recommendations for improvements.
The first concept leans heavily into the site’s historic use by the equestrian community.
Key suggested features include building a new covered riding ring, constructing new paddocks and facilities for the Garnett Valley Gang that stages mock robberies on the nearby KVS Railway, creating a horse obstacle course, relocating a caretaker’s residence closer to the site entrance, and putting up new grandstands on the north side of the existing riding ring.
The second concept contemplates mixed uses alongside equestrian activities.
Key suggested features include a mountain bike park, fenced dog park, playground and disc golf course.
Both concepts include campsites and a dedicated outdoor stage big enough to host performances for up to 300 people, plus an asphalt apron and other improvements to the access to the Trans Canada Trail.