Friday, Sept. 24
• BCHL junior A hockey preseason exhibition game, Vernon Vipers at Penticton Vees, 7 p.m. at South Okanagan Events Centre, vax cards required for entry.
• Penticton & District Community Arts Council presents Arts Rising Festival, a celebration of arts and culture at The Leir House, Sept. 22-26, Participating artists: Ann Doyon, Boundless Belly Dance, Daryl O’Neill, Erin Shuttleworth, Harmony Paper’s Alice Strohmaier, Karen Olson, Karla Avendano, Madeline Terbasket, Maiya Robbie, Michael deMeng, Sarah Lefebure Warriner, Tyne Driemel, Vault of Stars, Westley Walrath, for schedule of events: pentictonartscouncil.com
• Pig Out Trails and Oliver Osoyoos Wine Country, 5:30 - 8:30 p.m., for details: www.oliverosoyoos.com/pig-out-weekend
• Fraternal Order of Eagles, Friday night dinner, $8, 5-7 p.m., takeout available
• “Hathor: Goddess of Many Things,” a solo exhibition by Chilean-Canadian artist Karla Avendño opens at The Leir House, 200 Manor Park Road, Thursdays through Sundays, 10:30 a.m. -4:30 p.m., through Nov. 6
• Penticton Seniors’ Drop-In Centre, mat yoga, 9 a.m.; outdoor Tai Chi, 9 a.m.; French conversations, 9:30 a.m.; Mah Jong intermediate, 1 p.m.; intermediate-advance line dance, 1 p.m. lunch, seatings at 11:30 a.m., 12:45 p.m.
• Royal Canadian Legion, 257 Brunswick Street, a Penticton tradition, fish and chips, 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., karaoke, with your host “Candie,” 7:30 p.m.
• Now showing: EARTHSCAPES by artist Madyln Hamilton at Summerland’s new art gallery, 9525 Wharton Street, weekdays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., through Oct. 29
• Seniors 55 and over are invited play pool, billiards and snooker at the Penticton Seniors Drop-In Centre at 2965 South Main Street weekdays from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.. Three pool tables and one snooker table are available. Free instruction for beginners, everyone welcome. Call: 250-493-2111.
• Hoodoo Adventures open daily: comfort and mountain bikes, e-bikes, kayak & canoes, stand-up paddle boards, climbing gym, visit: hoodooadventures.ca
• Now showing at the Penticton Art Gallery: “Penticton: a Progression in Time,” by the Penticton Photography Club and the Artsy Girls, an exhibition of photography and art quilts that celebrates Penticton past and present, daily at the Penticton Art Gallery, 199 Marina Way through until Nov. 6.
• Other new displays at the Penticton Art Gallery: “Weaving Cultural Identities,” by Vancouver Biennale; “Homage to a Rock,” by Beverley Reid (1936-2019); “Punched Cards & Personal Computers,” by Kristen Roos.
• From the Royal BC Museum: “Our Living Languages: First Peoples' Voices in B.C.” at Penticton Museum and Archives, daily, show closes Sept. 30
• Now playing at Landmark Cinemas 7: “Cry Macho,” (Clint Eastwood, PG, 111 minutes); “Dear Evan Hansen,” (PG, 137 minutes); “Copshop,” (14A, 108 minutes); “After We Fell,” (PG, 99 minutes); “Malignant,” (14A, 111 minutes); “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, “(PG, 132 minutes); “Free Guy,” (PG, 115 minutes); “Paw Patrol: The Movie,” (G, 85 minutes), visit: landmarkcinemas.com
• Now playing at the Oliver Theatre: “Stillwater,” Friday through Sunday, nightly at 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 25
• Every Child Matters weekend at Penticton Elks Lodge No. 51, pancake breakfast, 10 a.m.–1 p.m.; Indigenous entertainment, 1-4 p.m.; bannock bison or beef burgers, 4-8 p.m., music featuring Thirteen Broken Bones, all funds donated to Downie/Wenjack Fund (cheques will receive a tax receipt), vaccination passport required for indoor activities.
• Penticton Farmers Market, 100 block of Main Street, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
• Fraternal Order of Eagles ladies auxiliary yard sale, 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. at corner of Calgary Ave. and Main Street, weather permitting (rescheduled from last week)
• Community Vendor Day at the Grist Mill and Gardens in Keremeos, featuring local crafters, food producers and more, free admission, (potential vendors contact: chris@oldgristmill.ca)
• Pig Out Trails and Oliver Osoyoos Wine Country, 10 a.m. - 6:30 p.m., for details: www.oliverosoyoos.com/pig-out-weekend/
• Fraternal Order of Eagles, burgers and fries, noon - 4 p.m., meat draw, 4 p.m., prices start at $3.50, proceeds to charity
• Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, meat draws, 2 p.m., live music to follow with “Candie”, 4 p.m.
• District Wine Village presents Okanagan Art Exhibition, 100 Enterprise Way, Oliver, 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. featuring Deb Tougas, Georgia Krebs, Ron Gladish, George Traicheff, Barb Peeren, Cathy Peeren, Peggy Stel, Diane Bennett-Way, Celia Keilty, Graham McKenzie
• Penticton Speedway presents hornets, street stocks, hit-2-pass, beginning at 7 p.m., for details visit: pentictonspeedway.com
Sunday, Sept. 26
• Summerland Fall Fair, Main Street, Summerland, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., vendor booths will include produce, community groups, businesses, local artisans, food trucks, Interior Health Authority regulations will be maintained, event in conjunction with Summerland Farmers and Crafters Market (final market of 2021)
• Mat Duffus plays at Just Hazel's Cafe in Summerland (across the street from Nesters), noon - 4 p.m.
• Auditions for “Christmas Spectacular,” presented by Soundstage Productions the week of Dec. 12-15, Penticton Lakeside Resort, dancers from 10 a.m. - noon, singers from 1-5:30 p.m., vaccine passport required to audition, for details call Lynne Leydier at 250-490-6091 or send an email message to: lleydier@shaw.ca
• Phantom Creek Estates Winery presents outdoor market, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., 4315 Black Sage Road in Oliver
• BC-SPCA Flea Market, 1550 Main Street, 7 a.m. - 2 p.m. in front of Great Canadian Wholesale
• Outdoor market at Phantom Creek Estate Winery, 4315 Black Sage Road, Oliver, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
• Live music at The Cannery Brewing Co., featuring Dorian Goodwin, featuring Maven the Raven 5 - 7 p.m., no cover charge
• Penticton Elks Lodge breakfast, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m., Grimms meat draw, 2 p.m.
• Weaving workshop with Emily Mason, Penticton Art Gallery, 11 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., $70 (members) and $80 (non-members), all supplies included, for more information call: 250-493-2928
Monday, Sept. 27
• Summerland Council meets, sessions begin at 1 and 6 p.m., to view agenda or watch the meeting: summerland.ca