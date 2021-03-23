As the mayor of a city that once spent upwards of $30,000 prosecuting a single panhandler, John Vassilaki was surprisingly reluctant to say Tuesday if the local government plans to launch a fresh legal battle against the B.C. government over the old Victory Church homeless shelter.
City council met for a special noon-hour meeting to receive for information a letter from BC Housing confirming the agency will rely on the B.C. government’s powers to keep the shelter operating past March 31 without municipal approval.
Council was then scheduled to go into a closed-door meeting, the agenda for which included references to the receipt of legal advice and discussion of litigation.
But citing the need to maintain confidentiality, the mayor refused during question period to say if the scheduled legal discussions pertained to the old Victory Church at 352 Winnipeg St.
“I can tell you… that we are working in the best interests of the public, their safety and their welfare. That’s what we’re interested in,” said Vassilaki.
“If it takes whatever it takes for us to continue on that course, that’s what we’re going to do.”
The letter from BC Housing is signed by CEO Shayne Ramsay, who closes by suggesting that “on a balance of convenience” it is clear the shelter must continue operating. That last line rankled Coun. Katie Robinson.
“A balance of convenience for whom? I ask,” said Robinson.
“Allow me to be very, very clear on this: It is not convenient for the seniors who live beside this facility. It is not convenient for our business community. It is not convenient for the residents in this neighbourhood, and it is not convenient for Penticton. And shame on the government for suggesting that it is inconvenient to do your job.”
As it so happened, the head of the non-profit agency that runs the old Victory Church shelter also dialled in to the meeting during question period and addressed Robinson’s complaint head-on.
“The way our geography works, the way our town is set up with the central Main Street business district, the number of schools, the number of seniors’ facilities, there’s no place in town that’s not going to be impacted by a homeless shelter,” said Tony Laing, executive director of the Penticton and District Society for Community Living.
“The only thing we can do is all work together to limit that impact.”
Laing said PDSCL has done what it can, including measures like hanging sheets of metal roofing around the parkade on the ground level of the old Victory Church to shield it from view.
“We weren’t successful in reducing all the impacts on the neighbourhood, but I think that we have put a very good and considered effort into meeting all the promises we made,” said Laing.
“We never promised we would be 100% successful, but we did promise we’d work 110% to try and support these individuals and lessen the impact on the neighbourhood. And we’ve had successes. Our successes don’t get talked about, but certainly our failures do.”
Besides accepting BC Housing’s letter for information only, council also directed staff to continue working with PDSCL and BC Housing on a transition plan for residents of the 42-bed shelter.
Council deferred a second motion put forward by Coun. Julius Bloomfield that calls for the city to send letters to BC Housing and Interior Health inviting them “to form a long-term strategy for housing the homeless in Penticton with immediate effect.”
Bloomfield said IH must be part of the conversation, because it provides the wrap-around services that are sorely needed in social housing projects, while the city must demonstrate it has acted in good faith if it eventually takes the province to court over the continued operation of the shelter.
“If we want to challenge that (use of provincial power), then we should let it be known to the courts, if it goes to court… that we are willing to talk about it,” said Bloomfield.
“We don’t want to be seen to be the ones with a closed mind. We need to take the position that we’re willing to talk, we’ve got the well-being of the 42 people in mind.”
The city’s last high-profile court battle was its prosecution of panhandler Paul Braun, who in September 2018 pleaded guilty to eight contraventions of the Good Neighbour Bylaw by panhandling within 10 metres of a downtown alcove on the 200 block of Main Street.
He struck a plea deal with the city that saw him sentenced to 60 hours of community service, plus fines and restitution totalling $145. The legal city’s legal fees were $26,000.