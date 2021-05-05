Acting editor’s note: This is the second candidate profile in advance of the June 19 byelection in Penticton. We’re offering the same opportunity to all candidates. Please email freelancer Keith Lacey directly if you wish to have a profile published. Reach him at: irishlazer8890@hotmail.com
One of the Okanagan Valley’s keenest political observers and longest-serving journalists has thrown his hat into the ring for the June byelection in Penticton.
James Miller, managing editor of the Penticton Herald, has called Penticton home for 13 years since moving to this region after a stint as the managing editor of a newspaper in Spruce Grove, Alta.
(Miller will continue working at The Herald during the byelection campaign, but with modified duties. Reporter Joe Fries has been appointed acting managing editor and will oversee all byelection coverage, which will be assigned to independent freelancers.)
Besides covering the local political scene, Miller is well known for hosting and organizing all-candidate forums at the municipal, provincial and federal level in this region since 2009.
In the early days of the pandemic, Miller helped organize a Safe at Home concert series featuring 10 local musicians. Before the pandemic, he hosted or participated as a celebrity guest for more than 50 community causes.
Kimberly, a three-time Penticton mayor, resigned his seat on council in February due to health concerns. The byelection to fill his spot is set for June 19.
Miller believes he can help fill the void left by Kimberley by asking the hard questions – just like Kimberley would.
“I have followed the past four city councils thoroughly, witnessed their successes and failures, and have a solid understanding of all municipal issues. If elected, I can hit the ground running,” said Miller.
“I’m someone who truly supports our community, who stands up for the little guy and who is knowledgeable and truthful on civic issues. As a journalist, I have always asked the hard questions. I'm now prepared to offer the public good answers.”
If elected, Miller said a top priority would be focusing on providing COVID relief and support for local citizens and businesses in this challenging time.
He would also commit to working on projects and programs to help solve Penticton's homeless problem as well as the community’s rising crime problem and myriad issues dealing with opioid addiction.