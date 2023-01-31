The City of Penticton’s engagement team is hosting four open houses on the future of transit in Penticton.
Sessions scheduled for Wednesday are at the Penticton Seniors’ Drop-In Centre from 10 a.m.-noon and Cherry Lane Shopping Centre from 3-6 p.m.
Sessions scheduled for Thursday are at Okanagan College from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. and the Penticton Community Centre lobby from 3-6 p.m.
Anyone unable to attend may offer feedback online at: engage.bctransit.com/penticton 2023 or pick up hard copies of the survey at the Penticton Public Library, the community centre and Penticton City Hall.