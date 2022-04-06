Multi-million dollar construction tenders are no longer routinely awarded to the low bidder in a policy change the City of Kelowna says gives more design flexibility and provides better value to taxpayers.
Greater emphasis is now given to a builders’ reputation and experience, as well as their willingness to work with city officials to trim project costs, council heard Monday.
Past practice of automatically accepting a low tender occasionally led to significant difficulties during the ensuing construction process, said Brian Beach, infrastructure delivery manager.
“Coming from the private sector myself years ago, opening a tender whether I was working for this city or any other, was Russian roulette, right. You just never knew what you were going to get,” he said.
“And it was almost impossible to ever disqualify the low bid, even if they’d hung their shingle out the week before as a contractor. To disqualify them, you were looking at a lawsuit. ‘How come you don’t think we can do the job?’,” Beach said.
Now, when the city embarks on a big project, it releases details of the planned undertaking and invites requests for proposals from builders.
The submissions are still evaluated on bid price but also through considerations such as quality of the contractor, past experience, sustainable building methods, references, and equity programs, Beach said.
“We’ve found in the past that even though a price may have been low, it wasn’t the best value for the city,” he said. “I’d like to say that now eight or nine times out of 10 it will go to the low price, but when it doesn’t it’s because we know that another contractor is that much better, will look to save us money.”
City staff initially evaluate the bidding companies without knowing the dollar value of the tender they’ve submitted, council heard. “So we evaluate the contractors fairly without being biased by who’s low,” he said.
“Then we combine the scores with the price and we sit down and look over the results, share information. If we have to phone references to double check their experience, we can do that. So it’s just better value for the city,” Beach said.
An example of what he said was this flexible approach, Beach said a decision was made to drop one type of paving stone initially proposed for the new Pandosy Waterfront park and and use a less expensive one instead. As a result, there was a $50,000 savings, he said.
Trade agreements allow municipalities to use this approach in awarding contracts so long as the tender opportunity is still advertised and open to all bidders, he said.
The old system of automatically accepting the low tender, he said, bothered some staff quite a bit as they had to deal with builders who may not have up to the task at hand, Beach said.
“I had staff in the past threatening to quit, saying, ‘I’m not working with that contractor ever again. It’s ruining my life, the stress, the fighting, you know, the scrapping over quality of work’,” he said.