B.C. Wildfire has classified two of the three fires in the Central Okanagan as held and under control, the service said in a media release.
“The combination of rain, cooler temperatures and calmer winds have allowed the work of fire crews to continue and make headway in suppression efforts on the Lake Country and the Clifton McKinley wildfires,” the release said. “Property owners and residents are reminded however, that evacuation alerts in the area are still in place.”
However, fire officials said the McDougall Creek wildfire on the west side of the lake is still classified as a out of control, and remains a potential threat to public safety. Out of Control means that the wildfire continues to spread and is not responding to suppression efforts, the release said.
In the Powers Creek area, increased fire behaviour remains a concern and suppression efforts continue.
B.C. Wildfire and West Kelowna Fire Rescue have completed a structural defense plan for the Glenrosa neighbourhood and three heavy equipment task force teams continue to work in the area.
Okanagan News Group Staff