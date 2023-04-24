A pair of Kelowna cousins who like to fish will be hitting the water in style after reeling in $5 million in the April 8 Lotto 6/49 Classic Jackpot draw.
Hoa Nguyen and Duc Nguyn said a new boat is part of their plans for spending the windfall.
“I matched the winning numbers online to the numbers on our ticket and couldn’t believe it,” Hoa said in a B.C. Lottery Corporation media release. “I thought, ‘Oh my gosh!’ I was speechless.”
The Kelowna residents bought the ticket at Orchard Park mall on Harvey Avenue in Kelowna and realized they’d won on Easter Sunday. They said their winnings will finance a visit to family in Vietnam, where they will share the news as well as some of the winnings.
Hoa, who also plans to buy a home, said the windfall makes he and his cousin feel ‘blessed”.