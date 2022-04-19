The chair and vice-chair of the Okanagan Skaha school district are leaning toward running for re-election in October, although neither has made a final decision.
Plans of the other two Penticton members of the School District 67 board are less clear.
Chair James Palanio told The Herald he plans to run for a second term because, “I feel the work’s not quite done.”
Specifically, he pointed to the district’s long-term facilities plan as a project that has been undertaken but not completed. The plan will set out how the district uses its facilities over the coming decade and school closures haven’t been ruled out.
Palanio was elected in 2018, about a year and a half before the COVID-19 pandemic emerged. It has been “the most unique of terms, so I don’t really know what normal is.”
Vice-chair Shelley Clarke said “a lot of things can happen” between now and election day in October, but she expects to be a candidate again.
Clarke echoed Palanio’s concern about getting the facilities plan completed.
“We have to reconcile the fact that we have way less students than we have seats in our schools and figure that all out,” she said.
The board will consider school closures, reconfigurations and other options as it figures out some way “to save tons of money, which is really hard to do because (we) only get paid by the student. … At this point everything is on the table,” she said.
Another challenge facing the board will be getting back to some sense of normal coming out of the pandemic, said Clarke. “(We’ll be) helping students and staff with mental health issues (because) it’s been a really weird and awful time.”
Clarke has served on the board since 2007, when she won a byelection. She was board chair at the beginning of this term and became vice-chair when Palanio was elected chair. Table officers are elected by the board.
Meanwhile, Trustee Barbara Sheppard responded to The Herald’s query about her plans in a brief email: “Thank you for your inquiry – I will make a decision this fall.”
Trustee Tracy Van Raes also responded by email: “I have no comment at this time. Thanks.”