Another 61 hectares of environmentally sensitive land has been added to the White Lake Basin Biodiversity Ranch conservation complex in the South Okanagan.
The Nature Trust of BC announced this week it pulled together the $2.3 million necessary to conserve the area known as the Park Rill Floodplain, approximately 10 kilometres southwest of Okanagan Falls.
“Park Rill Floodplain protects additional critical habitat for species at-risk and helps sustain a viable biodiversity ranching operation,” said Nick Burdock, the trust’s Okanagan land manager, in a press release.
“Expanding this Nature Trust conservation complex will play a vital role in maintaining habitat connectivity and ecological resiliency.”
Endangered species that call the area home range from peregrine falcons and screech owls to American badgers and rattlesnakes.
“The diversity of species and habitats protected by this project exemplifies the importance of the native grasslands within the South Okanagan,” said Burdock.
With the newly added land, the White Lake Basin Biodversity Ranch will cover roughly 8,100 hectares, about a quarter of which is privately owned while the balance is Crown land used for grazing.
While it’s difficult to find low-land habitats unaffected by development, roughly three-quarters of the Park Rill Floodplain remains in a relatively natural state, allowing it to support six sensitive ecosystems: sagebrush steppe, open coniferous woodland, seasonally flooded fields, wet meadow, sparsely vegetated rocky outcrops and grasslands.
The remaining area is a cultivated floodplain surrounding Park Rill Creek, which can now be restored to a more natural state.
The former landowners, Ray and Jennifer Stewart, collaborated with the Nature Trust of BC on the project.
Since it was founded in 1971, the trust has protected approximately 72,000 hectares across the province.