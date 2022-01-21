Friday, Jan. 21
• Dine Around 2022 featuring $30, $40, or $50 three-course menus at select restaurants and wineries. All dishes are paired with optional B.C. local wines, beer and spirits. For a list of participanting venues: dinearound.ca/interior/restaurants/
• BCHL junior A hockey, Penticton Vees vs Merritt Centennials at the South Okanagan Events Centre, 7 p.m. featuring Marketplace IGA Seasons Ticket Member Appreciation Night, purchase at: valleyfirsttix.com or in person at the Valley First box office
• KIJHL junior hockey action, Osoyoos Coyotes at Summerland Steam, 7:30 p.m. at Summerland Arena
• Sweet Alibi recently recorded live at The Dream Cafe, to view the stream visit: eventbrite.ca, $15
• Down the Rabbit Hole and Ornamented II at the Leir House Cultural Centre, Thursdays through Sundays, 11 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., a free display
• Karaoke at the Barley Mill Brew Pub
• Now on display at the Penticton Museum: “Our Living Languages: First Peoples’ Voices in B.C.” and “Penticton’s Built Heritage,” Tuesday- Saturday, 10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., by donation
• Fish and chips at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.
• Fraternal Order of Eagles, Friday night dinner, 5-7 p.m.
• Hoodoo Adventures open daily: bikes, kayaks, canoes, stand-up paddle boards, climbing gym, visit: hoodooadventures.ca
• “Roots Resilience, Rejuvenation,” by Linda Lovisa at George Ryga Arts and Cultural Centre, 9525 Wharton Street, Summerland, weekdays, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
• Cascades Casino open, daily 10 a.m. - midnight; Friday and Saturday until 2 a.m.
• Now playing at Landmark Cinemas 7: “Scream,” (14A, 114 minutes); “The 355” (PG, 122 minutes); “Sing 2,” (G, 110 minutes); “Spiderman: No Way Home,” (PG, 150 minutes); “The King’s Man,” (14A, 131 minutes); “The Matrix Resurrections,” (PG, 148 minutes); “Clifford the Big Red Dog,” (G, 96 minutes), “Dune,” (PG, 155 minutes). For tickets: landmarkcinemas.com/penticton
• Now playing at The Oliver Theatre: Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story,” (Friday through Sunday).
Saturday, Jan. 22
• Okanagan Symphony Orchestra presents “Romp and Repose,” featuring Karmen Doucette on bassoon, Lauris Davis on English horn and Audrey Patterson, trumpet, 7:30 p.m., The Cleland Theatre, $32.50-$65, purchase tickets online at: okanagansymphony.com
• Staycation in the Nation presents The Okanagan Orca, professional drag queen “Freida Whales” and friends perform at Slackwater Brewing, shows start at 5:30 and 8 p.m., $20 in advance, limited seating, purchase online: eventbrite.com
• Robbie Burns Night at the Penticton Elks Lodge, 6 p.m., featuring traditional Scottish dinner, bagpiper and music by Jim Wilson, $20 per ticket
• KIJHL junior hockey action, Sicamous Eagles at Summerland Steam, 7:35 p.m., Summerland Arena
• JCI Penticton 2022 President’s Dinner, Bufflehead Cappuccino and Wine Bar, $70 includes full dinner
• Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, meat draw, 2 p.m., kitchen is open for lunch and snacks
• SOLD OUT: A Night at the Roller Rink, Penticton Trade and Convention Centre, all ages 6-7:30 p.m., sponsored by LockWorks Inc. in support of South Okanagan Roller Derby Association
• Penticton Art Gallery presents “Paint Like Bob Ross,” with certified instructor Janette Smith, 10:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. at the gallery, $155 (members), $165 (non-members), space limited, call 250-493-2928
• Fraternal Order of Eagles, burgers and fries, noon-4 p.m.
• Karaoke at the Barley Mill Brew Pub
• Hoodoo Adventure Company presents Snowshoe & Fireside Dinner, hosted in forested trails behind Apex, guided snowshoe excursion and multi-course meal, book at: hoodooadventures.ca /adventure/tours
• Create a Silk Scarf, Sip & Dip Workshop at Noble Ridge Winery, 2320 Oliver Ranch Road, Okanagan Falls, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., $49, for details phone: 250-878-2452 or email: colourdropdesign@hotmail.com
• Okanagan School of the Arts presents Wet Felting Workshop, Nuno Scarf at Penticton Elks Lodge, 10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., $105, phone: 778-718-5757
• NFL Division Playoffs, Cincinnati at Tennessee, 1:30 p.m. (PT, CBS); San Francisco at Green Bay, 5:15 p.m. (FOX)
Sunday, Jan. 23
• Live music!: Dale Basnett performs at The Cannery Brewing Co., 5-7 p.m., no cover
• Meat draw at the Barley Mill Brew Pub in support of Pathways Addictions and Resource Centre, starts at 1:30, 2:15 and 3 p.m., multiple chances to win
• Peach Gravy Co-Op Foundational Improve Workshop at Penticton Arts Council, first of five dates at the Leir House, 9 a.m. 1 p.m. with instructor Isaac Gilbert or 2-6 p.m. with instructor Cain Critchlow, $230 for five sessions. For information, email: info@pentictonartscouncil.com
• Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, meat draw, 2 p.m., kitchen is open for lunch
• Fraternal Order of Eagles, meat draw, 4 p.m.
• Hot rockin’ bingo at the Barley Mill Brew Pub, 6:30-9 p.m.
• Flower painting at Artables, 432 Main Street, 1-4 p.m. with instructor “Debra,” $140, for details phone: 778-718-5757
• NFL Division Playoffs, L.A. Rams at Tampa Bay (12:05 p.m., PT, NBC); Buffalo at Kansas City, 3:30 p.m. (CBS).
Monday, Jan. 23
• Children’s pottery classes, wheel throwing at Artables, 3:30-5 p.m., presented by Okanagan School of the Arts, for details phone: 778-718-5757
• Creative journaling for teenagers at CoWork Penticton, 3:30-5 p.m., self-expression through visual art techniques, for details call: 778-718-5757
Tuesday, Jan. 24
• Harlem Globetrotters “Spread Game” Tour at the South Okanagan Events Centre, 7 p.m., tickets are $20,-$75 and available from valleyfirsttix.com or in person at the SOEC box office
• Osoyoos Council meets, 2 p.m., to view meeting: osoyoos.ca
• Oliver Council meets, 7 p.m., hybrid via Zoom, visit: oliver.ca to watch live
• Penticton Museum Brown Bag Lecture Series, “Are We There Yet? Trails and Transportation in the Okanagan,” presented by Randy Manuel, noon at 785 Main Street (seating capacity limited to 25) or on Zoom
