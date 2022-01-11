The Town of Oliver has chosen the Voyent Alert! Notification Service to keep residents informed during emergencies and to deliver day-to-day bulletins.
Voyent Alert! is a multi-purpose communication service used to send alerts to residents, businesses and visitors during critical events like wildfires, flood, landslides or hazardous spills. Evacuation routes, alerts, and notices can be communicated to each resident within seconds.
It takes less than a minute to register and the service is free. To sign up, visit www.voyent-alert.com/ca/community.