A coming-of-age movie set in Penticton that was produced by one of the city’s leading businessmen has scored its first big award.
“Drinkwater” won the Audience Choice Award for Best Canadian Narrative earlier this month at the Calgary International Film Festival.
The film, which was shot over a period of just 16 days last fall at iconic locations around Penticton, was produced by Suitcase Charlie Films, the president of which is Graham Fraser, who owns the Penticton Vees and is the former owner of Ironman Canada.
“It’s an incredible honour for all of us who worked on this film to win this particular award,” said Fraser in a press release Monday.
“This film was made for audiences to enjoy, laugh, and put a smile on their faces. To get this response is truly something special.”
The movie follows awkward teen Mike Drinkwater (Daniel Doheny, a Canadian actor best known for starring in “Adventures in Public School”) and his offbeat father Hank (Eric McCormack of “Will & Grace” fame), who spends more time trying not to get caught defrauding the government than being a role model.
With Hank’s old high school bully Wesley back in the picture, and Wesley’s son Luke now bullying Mike, things finally take a turn for the better when a young girl from the U.S. moves in next door.
She helps Mike fit in and train for a big cross-country race against Luke, while Mike helps her adjust to a new life in small-town B.C.
“Drinkwater” is based on a short film called “A Change of Pace” that was written and shot by Fraser and his fiend, Mike Drinkwater, when they were in high school 40 years ago in Ontario.
The movie collected dust until Fraser’s son, Luke, who graduated from film school at the University of Colorado Boulder in 2019, retrieved it from storage, then freshened and expanded the script with the help of co-writer Edward McDonald.
“Drinkwater,” which was directed by veteran Canadian filmmaker Stephen Campanelli, is expected to screen at several more festivals before its general release.