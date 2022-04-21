Local officials are trying put the brakes on unpermitted building activity at Penticton Speedway.
At issue is a retaining wall and set of bleachers built on the east side of the track sometime in 2021 without permits from the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen, which has jurisdiction over the 22-acre property located outside city limits at 2070 Carmi Rd.
The bleachers, retaining wall and a public washroom facility first appeared in 2019 and, as they were unpermitted, subsequently removed at the request of the RDOS by April 2021, according to a staff report that went to the RDOS board Thursday.
During a follow-up visit to the site in September 2021, an RDOS building inspector noticed the retaining wall and bleachers had reappeared, triggering fresh enforcement action.
Acting on a recommendation from staff, the board on Thursday unanimously approved placing a notice on the property title and seeking a court order to help spur action.
“Because it is subject to public occupancy and public assembly, we believe this requires a notice on title and injunctive action to bring it into compliance,” explained Bill Newel, RDOS chief administrative officer.
Avion Developments announced in February 2021 it was purchasing the track from long-time owner Johnny Antjes.
Ingo Siebert, CEO of Avion Developments, declined Thursday to weigh in on the RDOS decision.
“I don’t have a comment at this stage but I suppose rebuilding the economy is a negative,” said Siebert in an email.
According to the Speedway’s website, the racing season is slated to get underway April 29-30 with the Western Rattler 300.