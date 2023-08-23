Construction began this week on a new pedestrian-activated crossing at the intersection of Pineview Road and Dartmouth Drive in Penticton.
It’s part of the larger Point Intersection construction project and will connect pedestrians to nearby Greenwood Drive, where new sidewalks were installed this year all the way down to South Main Street and the schools beyond.
The new pedestrian crossing will feature flashing lights and a curb extension. It’s expected to be done in time for the start of school on Sept. 5.
Motorists are advised to expect delays during construction.
Other aspects of the Point Intersection project include a new roundabout at the intersection of South Main Street with Pineview Road and Galt Avenue. Once that’s done, the Point Intersection at South Main Street and Kinney Avenue will be closed to vehicles.