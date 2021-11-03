Penticton’s COVID-19 vaccination rate remains steady at 87% since last week.
The highest rates of eligible people aged 12 and older who have received at least one of the two necessary vaccination shots in the Southern Interior are now in Revelstoke at 94% and central Kamloops at 93%.
Meanwhile, Enderby's rate is just 72%, for example, the kind of under-immunization that has prompted provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry to call for more "rational thought" among those who are suspicious of the vaccines.