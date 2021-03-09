Mounties have opened an investigation concerning a series of at least two explosions – one each in a park and school yard – heard earlier this week in Penticton.
“Each of these explosions have occurred late in the evening, into the early morning hours. It is possible more explosions have been heard over the past several weeks, but many weren’t reported,” Penticton RCMP spokesman Const. James Grandy said in a press release.
Officers have recovered evidence of improvised explosive devices at two scenes.
The first discovery was around 8 p.m. on March 7 at King’s Park.
“Front-line officers located the scene of the explosion. No one was located at the scene, and limited property damage was observed,” said Grandy.
The next was around 11:30 p.m. on March 8 on the grounds of Carmi Elementary School.
“The explosion of the IED did not damage any buildings, and no one was reportedly injured,” said Grandy
“As we actively investigate these explosions, we want to remind the public to report any suspicious packages, sounds, or people they may observe in their neighbourhoods or while at work.
“We’re continuing to purposively conduct neighbourhood inquiries, looking for witnesses, especially those who may have CCTV near these locations.”
Anyone with information is asked to call the Penticton RCMP detachment at 250-492-4300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.