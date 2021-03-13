The correct number to use when calling Interior Health to book a COVID-19 vaccination appointment is 1-877-740-7747. The line is open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week. An incorrect phone number appeared in Wednesday’s Penticton Herald.
