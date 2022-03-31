Darrien McWatters of Summerland has been elected as a director with the Kelowna Pride Society.
McWatters will served in the role of director of transgender involvement.
“This year’s board of directors represents a number of new and returning people who are volunteering their time to serve on our board and make a difference in our community,” KPS president Fahmy Baharuddin said in a press release.
“The Kelowna Pride Society is excited that we continue to see an incredible number of people with diverse backgrounds and life experiences who want to volunteer with KPS to help share our vision and make Kelowna the vibrant and accepting community it is.”
On the net: kelownapride.com