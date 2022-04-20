Each year, citizens are asked to choose their favorite sculpture from the entries in the Penticton Public Sculpture Exhibition.
This year, awards were provided to the top three picks and all three sculptors were present to receive their awards from city council representative Judy Sentes at the inaugural Sculpture Day earlier this month in Okanagan Lake Park.
Third place went to Joanne Helm for her sculpture of a dachshund titled: “Joy of Life Unbalanced.”
Says Helm: “Standard wire dachshunds are always joyful with a vigorously wagging tail. They are vertically challenged, horizontally unbalanced and yet magnificent athletes who leap up on anything. When one foot is up, the chase is on.”
Helm, who resides in Saanich, began sculpting later in life and this was her first bronze piece.
Second place for “Quantum Entitlement” was awarded to David Ducharme from Winlaw in the West Kootenays.
His “man beast” is imaginative, portraying a muscled, loin-clothed human figure with burnished rods rising vertically from his head, back, shoulders and arms.
“This being, in my mind, crosses over worlds for a second, filled with wonder, uncertainty and openness,” says Ducharme.
And the award for first place went to Denis Kleine of Nelson for “Northern Hunter,” a polar bear out hunting on the ice floes, scanning the horizon for its next meal. The beautiful white stone and smooth surfaces have invited many hands to pat it over its time in the sculpture exhibition.