The Penticton Adventurers Club recently acknowledged its longest-serving member, Sach Kanayama. She was the first president of record back in 1992 when the club was formed. A long-time Penticton resident, Sach has been very active in the community for many years. She was presented with a certificate and granted a lifetime membership. Making the presentation is current president Diane Andiel.
