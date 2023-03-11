Community

This pictured appeared on Page A4 of the Saturday, March 11, 2023 edition of The Herald.

The Penticton Adventurers Club recently acknowledged its longest-serving member, Sach Kanayama. She was the first president of record back in 1992 when the club was formed. A long-time Penticton resident, Sach has been very active in the community for many years. She was presented with a certificate and granted a lifetime membership. Making the presentation is current president Diane Andiel.

