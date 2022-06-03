Teams of adventure-seekers from around the world are in the Okanagan this weekend for a self-propelled, 580-kilometre race that will test their trekking, trail running, mountain biking, kayaking, canoeing, orienteering and rappelling skills.
The top teams competing in Expedition Canada are expected to finish in five days while the others will have a maximum of seven days to complete the course, which is still a mystery to them.
“To foster an adventurous spirit, and save some excitement and challenge for race day, the exact course will not be released until a couple of hours before the event. All we can say at this point is that it starts in Kelowna and ends in Penticton. Teams will be given the course at the same time, at the same course briefing in a locked-down room,” said event organizer Lyndie Hill in a press release.
She’s running the second-annual event, which is on the Adventure Racing World Series Qualifier Circuit, through her Penticton-based company Hoodoo Adventures.
Each team will be given a tracking device so friends, family and race officials can monitor their progress. Race officials will stage equipment, like bikes and canoes, on the course, but competitors will otherwise be unsupported.
Teams are coming from Brazil, Australia, the UK, the U.S., Estonia, and all over Canada.
The winning team will receive a berth in the Adventure Racing World Championships in Paraguay in September. The first Adventure Racing World Championship was held in Switzerland in 2001.