Ollie Jacques, an immensely talented, highly motivated, and hard-working Grade 11 student-athlete at Penticton Secondary School, is Rotary Student of the Month for February. In honouring Jacques, the Rotary Club of Penticton Sunrise highlighted his inspirational leadership and outstanding accomplishments, especially on the basketball court and in the classroom.
Born and raised in the South Okanagan in a fluently bilingual family, Jacques has been enrolled in the French immersion stream throughout his school years, attending École Entre-Lacs from Grades 1-6, KVR Middle School in Grades 7 and 8 and Pen-Hi since Grade 9.
Sports has always been a cornerstone of Jacques’ life. In the elementary grades, he enjoyed competitive BMX bike racing, recreational mountain biking, and mini soccer. In the middle grades, he participated in track and field and was an avid competitive cross-country skier with the Nickel Plate Junior Racers, training three days/week with races on weekends.
Jacques also excells in rugby. He was selected to attend the BC Rugby provincial team ID camp in July 2018, enabling him to emulate his older brother and role model, Sol, a superb athlete who currently plays varsity rugby at UBC. The camp made a lasting impression on Jacques as he learned firsthand from elite coaches the intense level of training and commitment required to excel.
Jacques’ interest in basketball was sparked in grade 6 after watching Sol play for KVR and in the Lake City Basketball program. With the principal’s support, a basketball team was formed at École-Entre Lacs and the next summer, he attended a camp run by Lake City director Dustin Hyde. He became smitten with the game and the love affair has continued unabated since.
Jacques, superbly conditioned at 6’2, 165 pounds, is built to excel at the power forward position in basketball. These physical attributes, combined with a high-octane drive to outperform and a humble, unselfish mindset, make him an inspiring and admired role model. His recent election as co-captain of Pen-Hi’s team, an honour usually reserved for more senior players, demonstrates the high esteem his teammates hold for him.
Jacques enjoys basketball “because of the amazing coaches we have and the opportunities they provide us, and my great teammates who are very hard workers.”
His steadfast resolve to achieve elite status has yielded impressive results, including being selected Grade 9 athlete of the year at Pen-Hi and gaining all-star recognition in the Valley Junior League the same year.
Lake City director Chris Terris said, “As a key player with our club teams since 2016, Ollie is a coach's dream: he's hard-working, passionate, committed and quietly leads by example while selflessly supporting those around him.
Lake City youth development coordinator Spencer McKay said, “As a student-coach in our youth development leagues, Ollie has been an amazing role model for the young players. He always provides them with positive feedback, both in practice and during games, while instilling in them his passion for the game he loves.”
Pen-Hi basketball coach Andrew Knudsen said, “Ollie is one of the hardest working and most inspirational and humble young men I’ve ever coached. His relentless determination inspires his teammates, and he speaks with a passion that gets them to listen. I always turn to him when we need to communicate with the team, and he never fails to reach every single player. Honestly, I could talk about this outstanding young man all day.”
Dave Nackoney, a counsellor at Pen-Hi said, “Ollie is a very positive young man who quietly leads by example. Always working on his game, he is literally a ‘gym rat’, arriving without fail at 7 a.m. each morning to practice. When the gym is in use, he simply moves into the weight room.”
The consummate student-athlete, Jacques excels scholastically as well. Last semester, for example, his course load included life sciences 11, chemistry 11, precalculus 11, and explorations in socials 11 in French, recording an impressive average grade of 95.5%.
Biology teacher Scott Harkness said, “Ollie is an intrinsically driven, gifted student, who obtained a grade of 96% in life sciences 11. A natural leader, he helps create the optimal learning environment by freely engaging in an academic discourse with the teacher and peers. While always ready to answer questions, he often prefers to defer to others, thus enabling them to become engaged in the lesson as well. “
Social studies teacher Stephane Delisle-Lavoie said, “I have seen a lot of growth in Ollie in the past three years. His work ethic and focus have really blossomed...he's matured. Kind, polite and well-liked, he has a very engaging personality and a quiet leadership aura about him.”
Despite his hectic schedule, Jacques still finds time to engage in various charitable school activities, lending a hand in the high-profile Penticton Provides Christmas fundraiser and Terry Fox Run, to name two.
For relaxation, Jacques enjoys performing yo-yo tricks, playing video games and recreational reading, especially Malcolm Gladwell books.
Upon graduation, he plans to study kinesiology at UBC as a prerequisite to becoming a physiotherapist. A second, overarching goal is to play varsity basketball while there – given his natural athleticism, grit, self-motivation and selfless, engaging personality, this goal seems well within reach.
Student of the Month is a Rotary Club of Penticton Sunrise project. The award aims to recognize outstanding students for unique achievement in scholastics, extracurricular activities, community involvement, leadership, and service to others. The Club is pleased to recognize Penticton Secondary School and Princess Margaret Secondary School as project partners and Cascades Casino Penticton for generous financial aid.