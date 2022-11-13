One day after Remembrance Day, thieves targeted the Royal Canadian Legion In Summerland during the early morning hours of Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.
Thieves broke in through a patio door and stole an estimated $700 in cash donations, cleaned out the ATM cash machine plus grabbed petty cash from a locked file cabinet. The culprits also tore out the branch’s video security system.
In total, Branch No. 22 is expected to be out $1,000 for an insurance deductible plus likely the poppy donations.
“We figure these people were in the branch for Remembrance Day looking around, checking things out” said Summerland Legion past-president John Dorn, Sunday. (Legions are traditionally open to the public on Remembrance Day but reserved for members and registered guests most other days.)
“It’s disheartening, really. If you’re going to break into a Legion, the time to do it is Remembrance Day because there’s always money in donation boxes. I hate to use the term sophisticated, because whoever did this, these are evil people.”
Money from the poppy boxes goes directly towards Canadian veterans who require ongoing care and services.
To add insult to injury, one of the poppy boxes set up in Trout Creek was also stolen earlier in the week, Dorn said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP in Summerland at 250-494-7416 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
Dorn said the branch has received inquiries from the public wishing to make donations to help recover the costs. A GoFundMe page along with an e-transfer address will be established in the coming days.
In the meantime, a soup-and-bun fundraiser is being held today (Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022) at 3:30 p.m. just prior to the weekly meat draw. The public is invited to donate during that time.