RCMP is seeking public assistance in locating Cody Collinge, who was reported missing on July 31, 2023.
Cody has not been seen or heard from since July 26, 2023 in the Keremeos/ Cawston area, RCMP said in a press release, Thursday evening.
Cody Collinge is described as a 40-year old, white male, 184 centimetres (6'0), 80 kg (175 pounds), brown hair, hazel eyes and a beard.
His vehicle was located abandoned on the bank of the Similkameen River in Cawston. He's known to have connections throughout the Okanagan but very few in Keremeos.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Cody Collinge is urged to contact their local police, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).