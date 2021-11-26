Friday, November 26
• BCHL junior A hockey, Merritt Centennials at Penticton Vees, 7 p.m. at Penticton Trade and Convention Centre (make-up game from earlier postponement), visit: valleyfirsttix.ca or the SOEC box office for tickets, vaccination cards required
• KIJHL junior hockey, 100 Mile House at Princeton Posse, 7 p.m., Princeton & Area Arena
• Juno-nominated folk musician Harry Manx performs at The Dream Café, doors open at 6 p.m., show at 8 p.m., for tickets: the dreamcafe.ca
• Acoustic jam session at Penticton Elks Lodge, 6:30 p.m., no cost, call 250-492-2949 for details
• Naramata Slow Community Group presents European-style holiday market, Robinson Road at 2nd Street, 5-8 p.m.
• Open Mic Night at the Firehall Brewery, 7 p.m., 6077 Main Street in Oliver
• Masterpieces Group Exhibition new original art by 27 Lloyd Gallery artists, Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., 18 Front Street
• E-bike rentals available from Pedego, 37 Backstreet Blvd., call 250-809-4786
• Now showing at the Penticton Art Gallery: “Under 500 Exhibition & Sale,” showcasing hundreds of works of art created by artists from across the province for $500 or less, runs until Jan. 8
• Light Up the Arts, an annual arts and gift sale, Monday through Saturdays, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. at George Ryga Arts & Cultural Centre in Summerland.
• Hoodoo Adventures open daily: comfort and mountain bikes, e-bikes, kayak & canoes, stand-up paddle boards, climbing gym, visit: hoodooadventures.ca
• Seniors 55 and over are invited play pool, billiards and snooker at the Penticton Seniors Drop-In Centre at 2965 South Main Street weekdays from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.. Three pool tables and one snooker table are available. Free instruction for beginners, everyone welcome. Call: 250-493-2111
• Now playing at Landmark Cinemas 7: “Belfast,” (PG); “Clifford the Big Red Dog,” (G); “Encanto,” (G, in 2-D and 3-D); “Eternals,” (PG); “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” (PG); “House of Gucci,” (14-A); “King Richard,” (PG); “Resident Evil: Welcome to Racoon City,” (14-A).
• Now showing at the Oliver Theatre: “The Last Duel”
Saturday, November 27
• KIJHL junior hockey, North Okanagan at Princeton Posse, 7 p.m., Princeton & Area Arena; 100 Mile House at Osoyoos Coyotes, 7:35 p.m., The Sun Bowl
• Christmas craft sale at Royal Canadian Legion in Summerland, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., across the road from Peacock’s Perch
• Okanagan School of the Arts presents, exclusive screening of “tick, tick… BOOM!,” a musical by Jonathan Larson, the creastor of “Rent,” 10 a.m., Landmark Cinemas, purchase tickets online:okanaganschoolofthearts.com
• Juno-nominated folk musician Harry Manx performs at The Dream Café, doors open at 6 p.m., show at 8 p.m., for tickets: the dreamcafe.ca
• Live music at Slackwater Brewing Co., 7 p.m.
• Penticton Elks Lodge, cribbage, 10 a.m., meat draw, 4 p.m., Chinese birthday dinner, 5 p.m., live music to follow with Roland Allen
• Summerland Legion, meat draw, 4-6 p.m.
• Open mic night at Clancy’s Pub, 7-11 p.m., no cover charge, 19 and over
• Cascades Casino open, daily 10 a.m. - midnight; Friday, Saturday until 2 a.m.
• Stephen Charles Clarke in concert, performing some of the top 100 acoustic songs of all-time, plus original material, 6 p.m. at Firehall Brewery Inc. in Oliver, by donation
Sunday, November 28
• OSNS Child & Youth Development Centre Share a Smile telethon, 4-7 p.m. online at www.osns.org
• Craig Meester performs at The Cannery Brewing Co., 5-7 p.m., no cover charge
• Holiday market and dining series at Phantom Creek Estates Winery in Oliver, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
• Summerland Royal Canadian Legion, meat draw, 4-6 p.m.
Monday, November 29
• Elks Lodge presents Craft and Bake Sale, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
• Penticton Seniors Drop-In Centre, Scrabble, 10 am; Computer Drop-in, 1-3, must register day before
• Okanagan Skaha School District 67 meets, 6:30 p.m., view meeting online at: sd67.bc.ca