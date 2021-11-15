A Kelowna poet has made the long list for the 2021 CBC Poetry Prize.
Natalie Rice’s poem, Murmuration, is one of 31 vying for the top prize, which includes $6,000 from the Canada Council for the Arts and a two-week writing residency at the Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity.
Rice is in her second year of the master of fine arts program at the University of British Columbia, Okanagan. She has had several works published previously.
Five finalists will be chosen. The four runners-up will receive $1,000.
Finalists’ works will be published on the CBC Books website.
Asked to describe her poem in five words to CBC, Rice responded with “Ecopoetics, belonging, relationality, invasive species.”
Describing her poem further, she told CBC: “I was inspired to write this poem when I noticed a starling nesting in the side of my house. I was intrigued by the story of their introduction to North America and how they have since impacted species like the Northern Flicker. I wanted to tell the story of starlings in the Okanagan, a valley lineated with orchards, wineries and development.”