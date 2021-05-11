A company in Minnesota has been directly awarded a $224,000 contract to supply protective barriers for the first two phases of Penticton’s new lake-to-lake cycling rote.
City officials last week posted a public notice of their intent to enter into a sole-source deal with Minneapolis-based DezignLine for the safety equipment. No other companies were invited to bid.
“The city did not call for supplier quotes at this time as we have not been able to identify any other suitable product,” the notice states.
DezignLine’s main products are short metal rails that are bolted to the ground to provide physical separation between motorists and bikes. Bollards and signage can be mounted on the rails to add more visibility.
City engineer Ian Chapman said in an email Monday the DezignLine product was selected because it met six key criteria: narrow width; modular format to allow quick installation and repair; certified as crash-tested; allows for drainage to gutter; accommodates regulatory and warning signage; esthetically pleasing and accepts installation of signage.
Any businesses opposed to the sole-source deal had until Friday to register their complaints, but none did, according to Chapman.
The $224,000 contract, which doesn’t include tax, is for 714 lineal metres of barriers.
Chapman said the city has also awarded the main construction contract for the lake-to-lake cycling route, but went through a traditional bid process for that aspect of the job.
Together, the two contracts for barriers and construction are valued at $2.2 million, according to Chapman.
Council in March approved a $2.3-million budget for the first two phases of the project. A provincial grant will cover $1 million of that, while the city will fund the balance using reserves and gas-tax revenue.
Work on the first two phases of the bike route is expected to start this spring and focus on the downtown portion along Martin Street and Fairview Road. By the end of June, the section from Okanagan Lake to Wade Avenue should be done, with the remaining stretch to Duncan Avenue expected to be finished up over the summer
The final two phases would see riders join an existing multi-use path north of Duncan Avenue to get onto Atkinson Street, where they would have separated bike lanes all the way to Kinney Avenue. From there, cyclists would connect to South Main Street, where existing bike lanes would be separated from cars all the way to Skaha Lake. There is no funding in place yet for that part of the project.
City staff has estimated the total cost of the 6.5-kilometre route at $8 million, which includes a 25% contingency.