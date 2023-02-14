Summerland’s mayor has promised to tighten up public comment periods during council meetings.
At present, policy requires a total of four opportunities of 15 minutes each to address council on regular meeting days: twice in the afternoon session and twice in the evening session.
During two of the sessions, members of the public are invited to comment on, or ask questions about, anything on the agenda. During the other two sessions, members of the public are invited to comment on, or ask questions about, anything pertaining to the local government. All speakers are limited to two minutes.
Noting the sessions could run for a total of one hour on any given meeting day – as unlikely as that seems – Mayor Doug Holmes pledged to tighten up the process.
“As mayor, it’s my responsibility to ensure we follow our procedure bylaw. I have not ben enforcing either the time limit or that it’s for public comment and questions. I apologize for letting that slip and I’ll aim to correct it from now on,” said Holmes in advance of the first comment period Monday.
“I’m certainly happy to stick around after any meeting to answer questions people might have, and I believe our (chief administrative officer) and I’m sure most everybody around the council table wouldn’t mind sticking around.”
Just one member of the public took the opportunity to address council at Monday’s meeting. She spoke for a total of one minute and 56 seconds.