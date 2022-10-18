A two-time candidate for the People’s Party of Canada in the South Okanagan is facing disciplinary action for statements he made – including describing face masks as a “load or horse shit” – that allegedly reflected poorly on his chosen profession of nursing.
Sean Taylor, who flew the PPC flag in the 2019 and 2021 federal elections, received a citation Sept. 22 from the B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives informing him of a three-day disciplinary hearing set for late November in Vancouver.
The citation, which was published last week on the college’s website, alleges Taylor on at least six occasions between March and November 2020 made statements that brought nursing into disrepute and amounted to professional misconduct.
While the citation doesn’t explain to whom Taylor made the statements and in what context, it does include verbatim transcriptions of the comments in question.
On the subject of COVID-19: “(Y)ou will get people to wear your masks and put them in your internment camps ... but there is a group of people, myself included, and you, and a bunch of friends, who will not comply. We will meet you in the streets and do this the old-fashioned way."
Still on the subject of COVID-19: “I don’t wear a mask… it’s a load of horse shit.”
On the Black Lives Matter movement: “The restraint that’s being shown on the Right… I watch that shit, I wanna take a road trip and go down and play paint ball.”
The final item on the citation concerns a June 22, 2020, interview Taylor gave to Global News for a piece on alleged racism in emergency rooms.
“The segment was filmed outside the Kelowna General Hospital, and you wore your scrubs with a stethoscope around your neck. In the segment, you discussed allegations of racial discrimination against Indigenous patients and expressed the view that such news resulted in patients making allegations of racism against a nurse when they do not get their way,” states the citation.
Taylor didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.
He garnered 1,638 votes to finish fifth among six candidates in the 2019 federal election in South Okanagan-West Kootenay. Taylor ran again in 2021 and upped his vote total to 4,866 and finish to fourth place.
During an election forum hosted by The Herald in September 2021, Taylor made clear his opposition to COVID-19 restrictions and suggested he would likely lose his job as a nurse for speaking out and refusing to be vaccinated.
“I’ve been watching people come in with respiratory issues, neurological issues, clots, bleeding, heart attacks. … I’ve seen a lot more vaccine injuries than COVID,” he told the forum.
Interior Health refused at the time to confirm if it employed Taylor as a nurse, citing privacy concerns, and did not immediately respond to another such request Tuesday.