Cannabis retailers in the Okanagan are calling for the firing of B.C.’s public safety minister due to inaction against black market shops, at least six of which are currently operating on Penticton Indian Band land.
“While it is said that eliminating the illegal market is your government’s No. 1 mandate, it would appear that your government is more interested in undercutting private legal retail cannabis stores through your taxpayer subsidized operations than achieving this goal through actual enforcement measures,” states the letter, which was signed by Sarah Ballantyne, owner of the Spiritleaf store in Vernon, on behalf of the Okanagan Cannabis Collective.
“It is through (Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth’s) failed leadership that the industry has experienced unnecessary hardships in particular as it relates to the proliferation of illegal brick-and-mortar and illegal online cannabis stores.”
At the heart of licensed retailers’ concerns are laws that require them to pay thousands of dollars for permits, buy their product from the B.C. government, charge fixed prices and collect sales tax – rules that aren’t being followed by black market operators, who gain a competitive advantage as a result.
Enforcement of the laws related to cannabis sales has been entrusted to new Community Safety Teams formed by the B.C. government, which has been “either unwilling or unable to take enforcement action to correct the issue,” states the letter.
To drive home the point, the Okanagan Cannabis Collective has put together an online map that shows the location of 34 black market shops in the B.C. Southern Interior.
At least six of those shops were open for business Thursday on Penticton Indian Band lands. The PIB declined to comment on the issue.
Farnwoth admitted in June that he has directed to Community Safety Teams to take a softer approach to illegal shops on First Nations lands to help advance the larger goal of reconciliation with Indigenous people.
“We are committed to reconciliation with Indigenous nations and we seek to do this by building positive relationships with Indigenous governments. The Community Safety Unit is taking an approach of communicating, educating and collaborating with Indigenous governments that have illicit retail locations within their territory,” said Farnworth in an interview with the oz.
The retailers’ letter also pointed to an apparent contradiction in the B.C. government warning about the dangers of black market cannabis while at the same time allowing it to proliferate.
In June, Farnworth announced an investigation had determined that the majority of cannabis samples purchased from six illicit shops in the Vancouver area contained pesticides, fungus, metals and other substances unfit for human consumption.
“My message to people who choose to consume cannabis is simple: buy from legal sellers whose regulated product is subject to national requirements that are in place to protect you,” said Farnworth in a press release issued at the time.
“In addition to the potential health risks, if you buy illegal cannabis, you could also be supporting organized criminal operations that pose a danger to our communities.”
To help level the playing field, the Okanagan Cannabis Collective is asking the B.C. government to immediately eliminate its 15% wholesale markup on products, end the requirement for legal retailers to remit provincial sales tax, scrap annual licensing fees, put a moratorium on new licences and cancel a 20% tax on vape products.
Farnworth’s office didn’t respond Thursday to a request for comment on the letter.