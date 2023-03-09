A young man was taken to hospital with serious injuries Wednesday night in Penticton and now police are appealing for the public’s help finding the driver who hit him.
Mounties say the 19-year-old was struck by a vehicle just after 8 p.m. in the parking lot of a strip mall at 2050 Main St. across from Cherry Lane Shopping Centre.
“The driver of the vehicle fled the scene with no apparent attempt to assist the victim,” said Penticton RCMP spokesman Const. James Grandy in a press release.
“Investigators cordoned off the parking lot for several hours as evidence was being gathered, which included assistance by an RCMP collision analyst.”
The suspect driver is described as a South Asian male with short, black hair. The suspect vehicle is described as a grey, four-door sedan, with a low-riding suspension and possible damage to it’s driver’s side window and windshield.
Anyone with information about the crash or dash cam video of the incident is asked to call the Penticton RCMP detachment at 250-492-4300.