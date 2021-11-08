The annual Okanagan Historical Society Christmas book sale will be held at Cherry Lane Shopping Centre this coming weekend.
The society’s Penticton branch will have display tables located outside the entrance of Save-On Foods on Saturday, Nov. 13, from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 14, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Besides the current “85th OHS Report,” a selection of back issues of the “OHS Report” and miscellaneous books on local history will be available for sale, and there will be displays of historical photos to check out.
The cover art for the latest edition is a May 10, 1916, watercolour of the road to Summerland by Archibald “Archie” Murchie.
Purchases support the Penticton branch of the Okanagan Historical Society, allowing it to promote and support local history and heritage causes in our area.