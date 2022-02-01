Someone is deliberately cutting fencing meant to keep wild horses off local roads, says the Penticton Indian Band.
The band has now called in the RCMP to help investigate at least five separate reports of fencing being cut near the former Okanagan Game Farm south of Penticton.
“The first report of the fence being cut was received over a week ago and was thought to be a situation where a small horse may have become entangled in the fence,” said the PIB in a press release Tuesday.
“Since then, we have received four separate reports of the fence being cut at different locations on the fence line of the former (Okanagan Game Farm), which confirms these acts are deliberate.”
The band says the “irresponsible and senseless acts” put both the public and the horses at risk.
Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to call the PIB office at 250-493-0048.
It’s the second time in as many months that the PIB has issued a release about problems associated with wild horses.
In early January, the band said it had noticed an uptick in complaints about feral horses and is working on a new bylaw to help resolve the issue.
“To be clear, the Penticton Band are not owners of the horses and the Penticton Band does not own horses. The horses are owned by members of the Penticton Band and are the responsibility of the horse owners,” the PIB said in a Jan. 7 release.
“We recognize that the issue of free roaming feral horses has been a contentious and frustrating topic for many years and recognize that the horses not only cause damage to properties but creates a serious safety threat along the roadways and highways. The Penticton Band administration have been receiving complaint calls from our own community members expressing their same concerns and frustration.”