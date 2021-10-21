The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:

Wednesday

8:37 a.m. Meadowlark Drive, Osoyoos. Smoke.

8:42 a.m. 74th Avenue, Osoyoos. Wildfire.

9:42 a.m. Main Street, Penticton. Medical first response.

10:57 a.m. Martin Street, Penticton. Medical first response.

12:06 p.m. Highway 3, Osoyoos. Assist other agency.

3:09 p.m. Duncan Avenue, Penticton. Medical first response.

3:39 p.m. Main Street, Penticton. Medical first response.

6:17 p.m. 4th Street, Tulameen. Chimney fire.

7:56 p.m. Skaha Lake Road, Penticton. Medical first response.

8:24 p.m. Winnipeg Street, Penticton. Medical first response.

Thursday

5:03 a.m. Winnipeg Street, Penticton. Alarm.