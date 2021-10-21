The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:
Wednesday
8:37 a.m. Meadowlark Drive, Osoyoos. Smoke.
8:42 a.m. 74th Avenue, Osoyoos. Wildfire.
9:42 a.m. Main Street, Penticton. Medical first response.
10:57 a.m. Martin Street, Penticton. Medical first response.
12:06 p.m. Highway 3, Osoyoos. Assist other agency.
3:09 p.m. Duncan Avenue, Penticton. Medical first response.
3:39 p.m. Main Street, Penticton. Medical first response.
6:17 p.m. 4th Street, Tulameen. Chimney fire.
7:56 p.m. Skaha Lake Road, Penticton. Medical first response.
8:24 p.m. Winnipeg Street, Penticton. Medical first response.
Thursday
5:03 a.m. Winnipeg Street, Penticton. Alarm.