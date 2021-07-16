Former Central Okanagan Superintendent of Schools, school board chairman, federal political candidate and well-known volunteer Murli Pendharkar was remembered Wednesday as a great visionary, volunteer and humanitarian.
As a man who not only taught children in Kelowna for many years, but in retirement helped spearhead fundraising projects with Rotary International that helped thousands around the world, he was recognized as someone who gave back to his community in many ways.
Pendharkar died at Hospice House in Kelowna on Monday, with his wife of 68 years, Sudha, by his side. He was 91.
“He was an amazing man,” said his friend Mohini Singh, a Kelowna city councillor.
“His global awareness was tremendous. He was a great humanitarian.”
She said one of the Rotary Club projects he helped succeed was the building of a dam in a remote part of India. The project not only helped agriculture and farmers in that poor part of the country, but also led to the development of an agricultural college in the area, said Singh.
Pendharkar was also involved with projects that helped people in South America and he co-ordinated the collection and distribution of medical supplies to underdeveloped countries around the world.
Born in Harpude, India, in 1930, Pendharkar grew up in a small village as the third youngest of 11 children. When was older, he moved to a bigger city and studied to be a mathematics teacher.
It was at college that he met his wife.
Later, the couple, and their now three children, moved to Tanganyika in East Africa where Pendharkar taught and then emigrated to Canada in 1961.
They first settled in Saskatchewan where he taught in a few rural communities and then moved to B.C., eventually arriving in Kelowna.
His son, Milind, said his father always believed in doing good for others and had a long and accomplished life.
In Canada, he taught for many years and became the superintendent of schools for Central Okanagan School District in 1978. He retired early in 1986 and became one of the city’s busiest volunteers.
He volunteered with the Canadian Red Cross, the Kelowna and District Society for the Mentally Handicapped (as it was then known), the Kelowna and District Credit Union, the Rotary Youth Exchange Program and was an RCMP Victim Services Program volunteer.
He was also the founding chairman of the Okanagan-Similkameen Regional Health Board and a member of the Kelowna Rotary Club.
He was elected to the Central Okanagan School Board and became its chairman, and also ran unsuccessfully for the federal Liberals in Kelowna.
A former Kelowna Citizen of the Year, Pendharkar was also awarded the Anita Tozer award in 2016, which city council gives to a person or organization it views as having made an extraordinary and positive contribution to quality of life in the city.
In 2011 Pendharkar was diagnosed with cancer and told he only had six months to live but defied the odds, declaring he did not feel it was his time to go, according to his family.
In 2019 he suffered a minor stroke that finally slowed him down.
Milind said his father loved his garden and loved to travel. Despite limited income, he said his dad took the family to many places when they were younger so his children could see other parts of the world.
Pendharkar is survived by his wife, Sudha, his son, Milind, and daughter, Madhuri, six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. His oldest son, Shashank, died in 2014.
An open house to remember Murli Pendharkar will be held at the Pendharkar home at 1055 Gibson Rd. in Kelowna on July 18 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Those planning to attend are asked to RSVP by Thursday at noon to madhuri1555@gmil.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to an education scholarship set up in Murli and Sudha Pendharkar’s names with the Okanagan Bursary and Scholarship Foundation.