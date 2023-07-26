Business groups in the South Okanagan are lending their support to small wineries that are still coming to grips with the impact of a cold winter that killed upwards of 50% of vines across the region.
Damage varied greatly. but among the hardest hit was Nostalgia Wines, which is based on a 14 1/2-acre vineyard that was planted in 2006 on Black Sage Road just south of Oliver.
The winery suffered through cold snaps in late December and early January, with temperatures there bottoming out at a vine-killing low of – 29 C.
Months later, approximately 40% to 50% of the vineyard needs to be replanted, while the vines that did survive are producing vegetation rather than fruit.
“So, for the 2023 harvest, there won’t be one – we’re looking at 100% loss this year,” said Nostalgia’s general manger, Sheila Whittaker, in an interview.
But the impact won’t be felt for a few years yet.
Nostalgia, which typically produced 3,500 to 5,000 cases annually, just released its 2019 reds and has a good selection of whites remaining from more recent years of heavy harvests.
“So, for reds, there’s still a lot of wine yet to come. It will be a few years before we have that gap of missing the 2023 vintage,” said Whittaker.
More pressing now, though, is a B.C. government requirement that small wineries like Nostalgia produce 4,500 litres per year, using at least 25% of their own grapes, to maintain their manufacturing licences.
“If our own vineyard is producing zero, how do we keep our licence to stay in business?” said Whittaker.
“The government really needs to look at this year as an exception… because we do have wine to sell, our wine was all grown on our property, it’s just for this vintage there are no grapes.”
Whitaker said government officials previously suggested switching to commercial licences, which would allow small wineries to make product using other vineyards’ grapes, but in the process lose a bit of their identities.
“We’re very proud to be from Oliver. We’re not looking to create wine from Washington or California… that’s totally against our ethos and our brand. We’re local,” said Whittaker.
And that’s why the Penticton and South Okanagan chambers of commerce joined forces this week to call on the B.C. government to declare the 2023 vintage an exception as Whittaker suggested.
The groups, which released an open letter to B.C.’s agriculture minister, are also calling for no-interest loans from the federal government and an expansion of agricultural insurance programs to apply to wineries, not just vineyards.
The letter relies on a June 2023 report prepared for Wines of B.C. that estimates a 54% drop in production this year as a result of last winter’s cold snap that left 45% of the province’s vineyards with long-term damage and 29% in need of total replant.
The report, which was based on survey responses from growers, estimated total revenue loss for B.C. wineries in the range of $133 million, and predicted upwards of 400 job losses.
“We really just ask folks to come support their small, local wineries,” said Whittaker.
“We need to see you. We need your support. We need you trying our beautiful wines this year and helping us through what’s been a really difficult time for small businesses.”
This article has been corrected. A previous version stated wineries must produce 4,500 cases per year to keep their manufacturing licences, when in fact they must produce 4,500 litres per year. The Herald regrets the error.