Four-time Penticton city council candidate Lynn Kelsey announced that she will not be running for Penticton city council in the Oct. 15 municipal election.
Kelsey will instead take a run for a spot as one of four Penticton trustees on the Okanagan Skaha school board.
A retired registered nurse with a diploma in music, she was most recently a transition house worker at SOWINS. She made her declaration while addressing Penticton city council during question period, Tuesday. A formal announcement will come in September prior to the nomination period.
In 2018, Kelsey finished eighth of 24 candidates with 2,413 votes missing the sixth spot on council by 359 votes.