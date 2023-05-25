A radioactive element that was banished for six years from some rural water pipes is making an encore appearance.
A water quality advisory for uranium was issued Tuesday for 81 connections on the Faulder water system located about 15 minutes west of Summerland.
The system is operated by the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen, which completed a major upgrade that paid off in 2017 with the lifting of a long-running advisory for uranium levels that exceeded Health Canada guidelines.
Uranium is a naturally occurring element that’s present in the Meadow Valley Aquifer, which supplies Faulder.
Included in the 2017 upgrade was ion-exchange equipment that pulls uranium from the water before it goes to people’s homes and is now in need of maintenance.
“This advisory is required to facilitate the removal of the ion-exchange resin that is used to remove uranium from the Faulder well water. Upon removal of the ion-exchange resin, the process of disinfecting the fouled resin can begin,” explained the RDOS in a press release.
“The process of disinfecting the resin is a complex process and the RDOS expects this advisory to be in place for a number of weeks. The RDOS will provide updates to the community as it progresses through the disinfection process.”
Faulder’s water will be chlorinated for safety reasons while the ion-exchange equipment is offline and people can decide for themselves if they still want to drink it.
“The Interior Health Authority has recommended that users of drinking water where uranium levels are measured above the Guidelines for Canadian Drinking Water Quality be advised of the potential health concerns, as will be the case in Faulder with the removal of the uranium treatment process,” stated the RDOS release.
“Radiation from uranium at these levels of concentration is not a concern. For the community of Faulder, persons with known kidney disease and concerned individuals may wish to choose to consume an alternate safe source of water during this period. Please note that boiling the water will not lower the uranium level and may result in increasing the concentration of uranium as water evaporates during boiling.
A 2022 study on the Meadow Valley Aquifer that feeds Faulder estimated the previous year’s draw at 48.1 million cubic metres, or about 80% of the 59.2 million litres for which the RDOS is licensed.
While the study suggested ongoing monitoring and conservation efforts, it raised no concerns about humans’ ongoing draw on the aquifer.
“A review of the data indicates that higher annual groundwater extraction does not correspond to decreased levels in the aquifer, nor do decreased groundwater extraction rates correspond to increased groundwater levels,” concluded the report.