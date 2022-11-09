Following the sudden onset of winter-like conditions, two local governments in the South Okanagan are calling for caution – and patience.
In many place, the snow that fell on Sunday and Monday melted and froze to roads and sidewalks before crews had a chance to clear it away.
“Crews are anticipating icy conditions and are warning motorists to prepare for winter driving conditions for the coming days,” said the City of Penticton in a press release.
Meanwhile, the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen issued a separate press release to clarify its role in snow-clearing efforts.
“The RDOS does not have authority to provide services for roads. During snowfall events, AIM Roads is mandated to ensure highways and emergency routes are cleared first. Rural arterial routes and secondary roads will be cleared after that,” stated the release.
“If you live within the regional district, please contact AIM Roads to report issues or concerns at 1-866-222-4204 or email aimroads@acciona.ca.”
According to the RDOS, it’s only responsible for snow removal at its facilities and on pathways and pedestrian corridors under its jurisdiction.