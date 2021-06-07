As if her medical problems weren’t stressful enough, a woman staying at the Westview Place long-term care residence in Penticton has been threatened with eviction just weeks before she’s due to move into a new home that can accommodate her wheelchair.
Jewel Sauter, 44, has an apartment lined up for July 1, which should bring to an end a harrowing journey that began in mid-December when she was rushed from her former home in Oliver to Penticton Regional Hospital.
Sauter, who was later diagnosed with severe pneumonia and a blood infection, spent 12 days in a coma and remained at PRH until March 3, when she was transferred to Westview Place to recover.
As a result of her medical problems, Sauter is now confined to a wheelchair, so she had to give up her former apartment in Oliver. The device has also made it more challenging to secure a new rental in Penticton.
Amazingly, she found a place for July 1, but her spirit was crushed by a notice last week from Interior Health, which operates Westview Place, warning her discharge was imminent.
Sauter said in an interview that none of her family members’ homes are wheelchair accessible, and since she can’t afford other temporary accommodations to get her through July 1, Westview Place seems to be the best place for her until then.
“I’ve had constant care for six months now and I don’t feel I’m ready to be on my own,” said Sauter.
“I still need bandages removed every second day as I have severe back wounds from laying in a hospital bed all those months. I need more time until my apartment is ready. I don’t want to end up living in my car. I just want to stay here a couple more weeks.”
Interior Health declined to comment specifically on Sauter’s case, citing privacy reasons, but said in a statement that short-stay beds like the one she occupies are generally “intended to give people access to temporary supports for rehab, convalescent, hospice and respite care.”
The statement goes on to note a similar principle applies to hospital beds, and when a patient “doesn’t need acute care anymore, we work with the client and their care team to carefully plan their safe transition home to the community.”
Sauter said Interior Health did offer to send her to another long-term care unit in Penticton, but she declined after being informed she would not be allowed regular visits from her family and it would cost $900 for the remainder of June.
“I was told I have to think of others, but I do think of others,” said Sauter.
“Everyone in here (at Westview) loves me. I’ve spoken to some patients who told me they haven’t spoken to anyone else in months. I also love all the doctors and nursing staff. They’ve given me wonderful care. But I was told there’s some poor guy upstairs who needs my spot more than I do. That was very upsetting. I cried my eyes out.”
To help provide a buffer against whatever comes next, Sauter’s niece has set up a GoFundMe page called Helping Jewel Continue Her Fight.